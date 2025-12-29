Cooking on the Ridge: Hoover Stew

by James Coulter

Brr! Did anyone in Florida catch that cold front? Because we sure did here in Virginia. The thermometer dipped to 17 degrees—yes, that’s well below water’s freezing point of 32.

It’s been cold enough to snow twice already. And while snow might look magical to those who’ve never lived with it, trust me: it’s a lot less charming when you’re shivering through it.

To fight the chill, I’ve been preparing warm soups and stews. But with holiday shopping and bills emptying my wallet, I’ve had to get creative with budget‑friendly meals.

Enter: Hoover Stew. This Depression-era meal was created for tough times. It’s a simple, cheap recipe that uses simple, cheap ingredients—macaroni, beans, tomatoes, and hot dogs all simmered together.

I gave mine a little upgrade with spices easily found in any pantry—salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and Italian seasoning. The result? Think pasta fagioli, but swap the Italian sausage for hot dogs.

It’s humble, hearty, and exactly what you need when the weather’s biting and the budget’s tight. Give it a try on your next chilly night—though if you’re in Florida, that might just mean something similar to a fall day up here.

***

Hoover Stew (from Recipes for Hard Times, Depression Era Recipes & Others on Facebook)

Ingredients

• 12 ounces elbow macaroni or other pasta

• 1 package sliced hot dogs (approx. 8 hot dogs)

• 2 cans (14.5 oz each) stewed or diced tomatoes, undrained

• 1 can (15.5 oz each) pinto or other beans

• 1 can (15.5 oz each) corn or green beans (optional)

Optional Spices

• 2 tsp. garlic powder

• 1 tsp. onion powder

• 1 tsp. oregano

• 1 tsp. Italian seasoning

• Pinch of salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Cook the macaroni in boiling water until almost al dente.

2. Drain pasta and set aside in a strainer.

3. Cook the sliced hot dogs until brown.

4. Stir in stewed tomatoes and beans.

5. Season with salt, pepper, and other spices if desired.

6. Add drained pasta and simmer on low heat for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until all ingredients are heated through.