Brushes and Bites Offers Creative Valentine’s Celebration in Haines City

Those looking for a fun and creative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day are invited to attend the Brushes and Bites – Valentine’s Day Edition, hosted by Haines City Parks and Recreation.

The event will take place on February 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Eva Community Center. Participants will have the opportunity to unleash their inner artist while enjoying delicious snacks in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Whether attending solo or with a date, Brushes and Bites is designed to be a memorable evening focused on creativity, connection, and fun. No prior art experience is required, making it a great option for anyone looking to try something new this Valentine’s season.

The cost to attend is $10 per person or $15 per couple, with payment accepted at the door. The event is open to ages 18 and older.

For more information, contact Haines City Parks and Recreation at 863-421-3700.