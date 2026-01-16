Man Arrested After Car Wash Disturbance in Davenport

A disturbance was reported at a car wash in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon, January 13th.

At around 2:30 pm, PCSO deputies responded and met with an employee at the car wash.

The employee reported that a man was on the property arguing with other customers. Those customers complained to staff, and the man was asked to leave. He refused and began arguing with the staff.

Two deputies made contact with the suspect, and he refused to identify himself, saying that he didn’t have to.

He was wrong. And the deputies explained that he definitely must identify himself. He again refused.

Deputies began to arrest the man, but he continued to be uncooperative, and even attempted to take a Taser from one of the deputies.

The suspect was secured in the back of a patrol vehicle and identified as 56-year old Jose Alfredo Velez from Celebration. It was Jose’s birthday. However, there was probably no celebration for him that evening.

Jose Velez was charged with: Resisting with Violence, Depriving an Officer Means of Protection, Trespassing, and Resisting without Violence. His vehicle was also towed away.

Jose’s prior criminal history includes Child Abuse and DWLSR.