Gang Leader Behind Sex Money Murder Enterprise Convicted in Polk County

Attorney General’s Office Press Release

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that the Office of Statewide Prosecution secured the conviction of Hernando Thompson, Jr., 36, of Orlando, for his leadership role in the Blood-affiliated “Sex Money Murder” gang.

“This criminal led a violent, Bloods-affiliated gang that treated crime like a business—a business of robberies, drive-by shootings, and violence against children,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “A jury delivered justice, and he is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars. Special thanks to Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Gary Malak, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, and the Department of Corrections for upholding law and order.”

“The conviction of gang leader Hernando Thompson is perfect example of Florida’s tough-on-crime criminal justice system at work,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We hope to see him sentenced to life in prison for his orchestration of violent criminal gang activities.”

“This case was difficult due to the defendant’s leadership position in the criminal enterprise, but our prosecutors were able to pull back the insulation he tried to wrap around himself,” said Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay. “This outcome would not be possible without the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and assistance from the Department of Corrections.”

The guilty verdict follows a Polk County trial held from January 5 to January 8, 2026. Following only an hour of deliberation, the jury found Thompson guilty on all five charges: Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, and three counts of Directing Criminal Gang Activities.

This case stems from a 2022 investigation. Twelve other members of the Sex Money Murdergang were arrested and prosecuted as a result. Thompson had an outstanding arrest warrant and turned himself in to authorities last year. He is the last outstanding gang member in this case.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Office of Statewide Prosecution, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Corrections, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Investigators found evidence of illegal drug sales, robberies, conspiracy to commit murder, introduction of contraband into prisons, and coordinated attacks.

Evidence presented at trial showed Thompson exercised leadership over all gang operations in Florida but was careful not to directly or publicly involve himself in criminal activity, in an effort to avoid jail time.

Thompson is in custody at the Polk County Jail, awaiting sentencing, scheduled for February 20, 2026. He faces a maximum possible sentence of five consecutive life terms, one for each of the charges on which he was convicted.