Sheriff’s Office Seeks Suspect After Student’s Laptop Stolen at Bus Stop

CRIME: GRAND THEFT

CRIME SCENE: MAYFAIR WAY & CREWS LAKE RD, LAKELAND

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CASE 25-51136

On the morning of December 16, 2025, a school student was waiting near Mayfair Way and Crews Lake Rd in Lakeland for the school bus. The student had set his school-issued laptop (in a case) on the ground, and was walking around while waiting.

A black sedan (possibly a Hyundai Elantra) stopped, and a man got out, grabbed the laptop case, then fled from the area.

The victim described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, and about 18-25 years of age.

If you have any information about this crime, or the suspect, please contact Detective Creekmore at

(863) 499-2400 or email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: