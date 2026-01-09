Create a Cozy, Inviting Living Room This Winter

Turning your living room – the hub of seasonal entertaining – into a winter retreat can be simple with a few thoughtful updates. From the color palette and textiles to lighting and subtle seasonal accents, these ideas can help you create a space that feels warm and inviting, even on the “chilliest” of Florida days.

Embrace a Winter Color Scheme

Start with a warm, neutral color palette featuring creams, taupe, ivory, beige and soft grays then layer in deeper greens, muted blues or charcoal for contrast. Accent pieces such as pillows, throws and vases in matching rich tones or muted metallics can help the room feel like a cozy retreat without overwhelming your existing decor. Stick to your chosen color palette but vary texture and mix solids with subtle patterns like stripes or checks.

Layer Cozy Textiles

One of the easiest ways to dial up winter comfort is layering textiles. Drape knit or faux fur throw blankets over sofas and chairs, stack extra blankets in a basket or on a ladder shelf near the seating area and switch out lighter pillow covers for winter-friendly fabrics such as velvet, wool or sweater knit.

On the floor, layer a smaller, softer rug over your existing area rug.

Create a Seasonal Focal Point

Your coffee table is the perfect focal point for winter decor. Start with a tray or shallow bowl then mix in a candle or two and other decorative elements such as books, wooden beads, pinecones or glass jars filled with fairy lights.

Keeping the arrangement simple allows the table to remain functional for everyday use while still feeling seasonally intentional.

Set the Mood with Lighting

Shorter winter days mean less natural light floods your living space. Sotten the glow with warm white bulbs in floor and table lamps then layer candles – real or flameless – on the mantel, coffee table or console for a cozy atmosphere.

Add a Touch of Nature

Bringing a touch of the outdoors in can give decor a fresh, grounded feel. Consider incorporating bare twigs, eucalyptus and dried stems for an understated nod to the landscape beyond your windows. Pair these natural elements with a grouping of houseplants in woven baskets, wood trays or stone pots to complete the organic, wintery look.