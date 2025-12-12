Haines City Fire Department Invites Families to “Santa at the Station”

The Christmas spirit is growing, and the Haines City Fire Department is excited to welcome families back for this year’s Santa at the Station celebration. Taking place on December 20, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM, the event will now be held at HCFD Fire Station 1, located at 138 N. 11th Street in Haines City.

This festive, family-friendly morning offers plenty of holiday fun. Guests can enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, coloring activities, and a special area where children can write and drop off their letters to Santa. It’s also a great opportunity for the community to stop by and visit the department’s newest station.

Please note: The event’s original location in Davenport has been changed to Haines City Fire Station 1.

The department looks forward to celebrating the season with families from across the community and spreading holiday cheer at the station.