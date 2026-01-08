United Way of Central Florida Approves Over $5.1 Million in Community Investment for 2025-2026 Across Polk, Hardee, and Highlands Counties

United Way of Central Florida (UWCF) announces the approval of its 2025-2026 Community Investment Team (CIT) allocations, totaling $5,110,353.49 to support critical programs and initiatives across Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties. These investments reflect UWCF’s ongoing commitment to improving lives and strengthening communities through strategic funding in key impact areas.

The allocations, recommended by the Community Impact Cabinet and approved by the Board of Directors, represent an overall increase of 5.5% in Polk-Hardee and 5.2% in Highlands County compared to last year. Funding will be distributed across four major impact areas:

Youth Opportunity

Financial Security

Healthy Community

Community Resiliency

In addition to traditional allocation pools, UWCF continues to advance innovative funding strategies through Stage 2 and Stage 3 initiatives, as well as donor-sponsored grant opportunities. This year, Stage 2 reallocated $4,000 in the Financial Security Impact Area, while Stage 3 funding will enhance programs such as end hunger initiatives and youth opportunity grants through a partnership with the George Jenkins Foundation.

“These investments are a testament to the power of collaboration and the generosity of our community,” said Brian Donnelly, Community Impact Cabinet Chair. “By strategically allocating resources, we ensure that families have access to education, financial stability, health services, and resilience programs that create lasting change.”

The Community Investment process is led by 130 dedicated volunteers who review funding requests and ensure resources are directed where they will have the greatest impact. If you are interested in participating in the Community Investment Team as a volunteer, please contact Christy Apisa at [email protected].

The approved allocations will fund 55 programs in Polk and Hardee Counties combined and 14 in Highlands County that address pressing needs, educational support, financial security, and health initiatives, impacting over 180,000 individuals and families across the tri-county region.

These allocations represent only one part of the work UWCF does. In addition to funding local programs, UWCF operates internal programs focused on early childhood education and prevention, as well as community resiliency efforts, ensuring families have the tools and support they need to thrive long-term.

For more information about United Way of Central Florida’s impact or to get involved, visit uwcf.org.