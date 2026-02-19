Ever Thought About Running for Office but Had No Idea Where to Start?

By Carl Fish

Have you ever sat through a city commission meeting and thought, I could do that?

Or maybe you have watched decisions being made in your community and wondered what it would actually take to step into public service yourself.

The reality is most people who care about their community never run for office. Not because they do not want to serve, but because they do not feel prepared.

No training.

No roadmap.

No real understanding of how the system works.

That is exactly where Polk Vision’s Public Service Leadership Course comes in.

With a February 27 deadline approaching, Polk Vision is seeking applicants for two of its signature leadership initiatives, including a free five day Public Service Leadership Course designed for individuals interested in civic engagement, government service, or possibly running for office.

This is not a lecture series. It is an inside look at how leadership in Polk County actually works.

Participants spend five class days in different municipalities across the county, gaining firsthand exposure to the size, diversity, and complexity of Polk. The focus is on helping participants discover where they can make the greatest impact, whether that means serving on a board, leading a nonprofit, or one day putting their name on a ballot.

Guiding the course is former United States Congressman Dennis A. Ross.

Ross represented Florida in Congress and previously served in the Florida House of Representatives. Today, he serves as Director of the American Center for Public Leadership at Southeastern University, where he focuses on leadership development and ethics in public service.

Participants are not simply hearing theory. They are learning from someone who has navigated state government, federal government, and now higher education leadership. That perspective brings practical insight into what public service actually demands.

And in a county like Polk, leadership matters.

Polk County continues to experience significant growth. With that growth comes pressure on infrastructure, housing, water systems, schools, transportation, economic development, and public safety.

The decisions shaping the future of this region are made locally. They are made in city halls, commission chambers, and board rooms throughout the county.

Programs like this are designed to ensure the people making those decisions are informed, prepared, and grounded in service.

In addition to the Public Service Leadership Course, Polk Vision also offers Leadership Polk, a ten month program that brings together established leaders from across industries to explore regional challenges and strengthen collaboration countywide.

But for the person sitting at home wondering if they could make a difference, the Public Service Leadership Course may be the first step.

The course meets March 24, April 1, April 7, April 14, and April 23, 2026.

It is free.

Applications close February 27.

If you have ever considered serving but felt unsure where to begin, this may be the opportunity to find that starting point.

Apply here:

Polk County’s future will be shaped by those willing to step forward.

The question is whether that could be you.