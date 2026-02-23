Polk County to Host Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Disposal Event in Haines City

Residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronics during an upcoming community disposal event hosted by the Polk County Solid Waste Division.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 8, at Haines City Public Works, 300 N. Fifth St., Haines City.

This convenient drive-through event allows residents to properly dispose of items that should not be placed in regular household trash. Acceptable materials include, but are not limited to:

Auto and boat batteries Household batteries Fuel and gas cylinders Filters, used oil and antifreeze Pesticides Mercury and fluorescent lights Flares Paint Used cooking oil

Proper disposal of these materials helps protect the environment and keeps harmful chemicals out of landfills and waterways.

For more information about the event, residents can contact the Polk County Solid Waste Division at (863) 284-4319.