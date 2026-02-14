Moffitt Cancer Center Expanding into Polk County with New Outpatient Clinic

Polk County is set to receive a major expansion in cancer care services.

In a letter distributed to board and committee members ahead of a weekend gala, leadership with Moffitt Cancer Center announced plans to establish a presence in Polk County, beginning with the development of an outpatient clinic designed to bring world class cancer care closer to residents in Central Florida.

This is a picture of the Moffitt McKinley Outpatient Center Currently no images available of the proposed Polk County Outpatient Clinic

The announcement, signed by Institute Board Chair Tim Adams, describes the move as a “transformative step forward” made possible through significant philanthropic support and local leadership.

According to the letter, Foundation Board Member Ashley Bell Barnett and her husband Wesley, along with Steve and Dane Rogers, played a key role in making the expansion possible. The Barnett family has provided significant philanthropic support for the initiative, while the Rogers family contributed a partial land donation to help move the project forward.

As recently presented during a Joint Strategy and Planning Committee meeting, the initial phase will focus on developing an outpatient facility in Polk County. The clinic is intended to expand access to specialized cancer care, allowing patients to receive treatment closer to home rather than traveling outside the county.

However, leadership indicated the long term vision could extend well beyond a single outpatient site.

The foundational gifts from the Barnett and Rogers families open the door for what could eventually become a full Central Florida campus in Polk County. That broader vision includes a focus on cancer prevention, education, and survivorship, creating a regional hub centered on innovation and community health.

“This announcement represents a landmark moment for Moffitt and for the region,” the letter states, noting that the official public announcement is expected during this weekend’s gala event.

Additional details, including the specific location, timeline, and scope of services, have not yet been released.

For Polk County residents, the development signals a significant step toward expanded access to nationally recognized cancer care without leaving the community. The clinic appears to be coming to Highlands City! Further information is expected following the formal announcement.