PCSO Deputies Find Armed Man Wearing Bra and Prosthetic Breasts at Construction Site

A 39-year-old man from Altamonte Springs was arrested after Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies found him armed and trespassing at a construction site, according to a briefing earlier this week by Sheriff Grady Judd.

Sheriff Judd said deputies responded to a construction site where they observed a man, later identified as Matthew Zaccarino, sitting alone inside a vehicle. As deputies approached to determine why he was at the site, they noticed he was wearing a red-laced bra with prosthetic silicone breasts and a g-string.

During their investigation, deputies discovered a firearm concealed beneath the prosthetic silicone breasts, Sheriff Judd said. Zaccarino was armed and did not have permission to be on the construction property.

According to the sheriff, Zaccarino told deputies he was on his way to a costume party. When asked where the party was located, he was unable to provide an answer. Shortly afterward, he stopped speaking with deputies.

Zaccarino was taken into custody and arrested, the sheriff’s office said.