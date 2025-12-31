You Are Invited! PCSO Ribbon Cutting in Poinciana January 5

The news media and public are invited to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Ridge District Office grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 9530 Marigold Avenue, Poinciana. Join Sheriff Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff, and the Polk County Board of County Commissioners as they officially open the agency’s 6th District Office. The expansion is the result of extensive growth in the northeast area of Polk County and the combined commitment by the Board of County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd to keeping crime low and keeping our quality of life in Polk County high.

The new district will provide law enforcement, patrol, and investigative services to the Poinciana, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Hamilton, and Dundee unincorporated areas. The district includes areas south of Ernie Caldwell Blvd in northeast Polk County, the US 27 and US 17 corridor on the west extending east to the county line, and the area of Dundee north of Tindel Camp Road and the north Lake Pierce area. The cities of Lake Hamilton, Haines City, and Davenport operate their own municipal police departments. The Sheriff’s Office provides contract law enforcement services to the city of Dundee. The new Ridge district has an estimated population of 136,000 and represents approximately 18% of the county wide PCSO law enforcement calls for service.

“We are excited about this new district station at Poinciana. It represents our commitment to serving the community’s needs in the fastest growing part of our county—northeast Polk. By adding a new district and realigning our patrol districts, we will continue to be on the leading edge of providing the best law enforcement services possible to our citizens and visitors. I thank our County Commissioners for partnering with us to keep Polk County a safe and wonderful place to live, work, and visit.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff.

After a brief ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony, the public are invited to tour the new Ridge District Command Center. There will be free refreshments and opportunities to interact with district staff.

The Ridge District Station at Poinciana will have a community room for use by the public—it will be free for the community to use for neighborhood events, meetings, and gatherings.

The updated District Command and Facilities locations can be seen HERE!