Eight Speed Bumps Approved for Roads in Lakeland and Mulberry

by James Coulter

Lakeland and Mulberry residents will no longer have to worry about being disturbed by speeding vehicles now that speed bumps have been approved for installation on three roads.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Dec. 16, Polk County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve three ordinances authorizing the installation of the following:

⦁ Four speed bumps on Arizona Avenue in Lakeland for an estimated $20,000,

⦁ Two speed bumps on Jamestown Avenue in Lakeland for $10,000, and

⦁ Two speed bumps on Fox Creek Drive South in Mulberry for $10,000.

County staff determined the placement of these speed bumps after conducting traffic studies on each road and receiving a favorable vote from residents via distributed ballots.

Funding for all three projects is budgeted within the county’s Transportation Millage Fund.