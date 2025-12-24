One Movie Later: Wicked: For Good is Not as Good as the First Movie, But Still Good

by James Coulter

One year has passed since Wicked became a bigger hit than a house falling on a witch, what with the film grossing over $758 million at the box office and winning two Academy Awards.

Then again, you didn’t need to be an all-knowing Wizard to predict that a film adaptation of one of the most successful, long-running Broadway musicals would become as popular as Ariana Grande’s pop-song rendition of “Popular.”

Now, one year later, the second half of the musical has been released with Wicked: For Good. But will the second movie be as “good” as the first? Or will it prove wicked enough to melt at the box office?

Wicked: For Good picks up after the first film: Elphaba is on the run as the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda has risen through Emerald City’s ranks as the Good Witch. A tornado reunites their paths and forces them to clash on both sides of a growing conflict, making both women confront what “good” and “wicked” really mean.

Fans of the original Broadway musical agree that the second act isn’t as good as the first. The opening half is celebrated for its standout songs and its fresh take on the Oz characters, whereas the latter part lacks memorable music and forces the story to fit the events from the classic Wizard of Oz film. As a result, any sequel film was bound to face challenges living up to the original.

The sequel preserves what worked in the first film: an excellent soundtrack based on an acclaimed Broadway musical, the flawless chemistry between the two main female leads, and vibrantly colorful visuals that reflect the colorful vibrancy of the fantasy world of Oz.

Wicked: For Good also does an excellent job of fleshing out its main characters. While the first movie focused on Elphaba and her journey for self-acceptance, this movie shifts some of the emotional focus to Glinda’s moral growth, making her decidewhether to appear good or actually be good.

The political subtext was also notable. The films were adapted from a Broadway musical created during the Bush presidency, making a lot of playful jabs at the political climate of that era. Although the theatrical adaptations were made two decades later, they remain politically relevant, highlighting either the enduring relevance of the original work or the cyclical nature of political discourse.

Ironically, the musical’s weakest point is its music. Fans are right to point out that the second act’s songs don’t match the quality of those in the first. Except for “No Good Deed,” none of the later tracks stand out or linger in the memory like “The Wizard and I,” “What is This Feeling,” or the iconic showstopper, “Defying Gravity.”

Additionally, the story is somewhat muddled. The plot struggles to blend its creative take on Oz with the need to align its narrative with the original Wizard of Oz. Though there are several intriguing twists featuring familiar elements and characters from the classic film, these lead to some contrivedstorytelling choices that don’t hold up if considered for more than two seconds.

Overall, Wicked: For Good isn’t as strong as its predecessor, but it delivers the core pleasures that made the first film a hit: great leads, striking visuals, stirring musical numbers, and emotional payoff. Fans of the original will find enough here to satisfy, even if the sequel lacks the first movie’s musical and narrative highs.