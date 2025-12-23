Murder-Suicide Spans Highland City and Lake Wales, Leaves One Woman Dead and Children Traumatized

A deadly domestic violence incident that began inside a Highland City home late Monday night ended hours later in Lake Wales with the suspected shooter taking his own life, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd identified the suspect as Jason Kenny, who authorities say shot and killed his wife, Cristal Kenny, before critically injuring her 13-year-old daughter and fleeing the scene. A one-year-old child was found unharmed in a crib inside the home.

Deputies were first called to the couple’s residence in Highland City after Cristal’s 12-year-old son ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911. Investigators said the child told deputies his mother instructed him to get help before she was shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Kenny had been drinking and watching football when an argument began. At some point during the confrontation, Kenny opened fire, killing Cristal Kenny and shooting her 13-year-old daughter twice. The girl survived and was later able to speak with detectives.

Investigators said the child told deputies she begged Kenny not to shoot her, pleading for her life before he shot her twice anyway.

The one-year-old child in the home was not injured.

After the shooting, Kenny fled the Highland City home in his truck and drove to his late father’s property in Lake Wales, where a friend was currently staying. During the drive, investigators said Kenny called his sister and admitted he had done “something very, very bad.” He told her she would never speak to him again and said she would likely see him on television.

Law enforcement tracked Kenny’s movements and converged on the Lake Wales property, surrounding a shed where Kenny had gone after arriving. Deputies attempted to hail him and ordered him to come out.

A short time later, deputies heard a single gunshot.

After making entry into the shed, deputies found Kenny deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Judd said Kenny did not immediately take his own life upon arriving at the property. Instead, deputies were actively attempting to make contact with him when the gunshot was heard.

Investigators also located a letter written by Crystal Kenny, in which she referenced Jason’s struggles with alcohol, illicit drugs, and her belief that he was headed toward a dark place.

The 13-year-old girl who was shot survived and remains under medical care. The 12-year-old boy who escaped the home and called for help is physically unharmed. Both children, along with the one-year-old, are now receiving support services.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).