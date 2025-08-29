Polk County Fire Rescue Members and Hartl Family Reunites at Highland City Station

Polk County Fire Recue Release hartl

Bartow, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2025) — Polk County Fire Rescue’s Highland City crew, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications staff and the Hartl family reunited for the first time since crews assisted with the birth of their fourth child, Theodore. Kaylee Hartl, Marquise Hartl and Firefighter/Paramedic George Gibson spoke about the birth. Deputy County Manager Joe Halman Jr. and Fire Chief Shawn Smith also praised everyone involved in the birth.

“Today is a great day. We are so proud of the men and women of Polk County Fire Rescue, especially this crew that had a hand in delivering this baby,” Halman said.

The Hartl family thanked everyone involved in the birth including Captain/Paramedic Joe Jones, Engineer/Paramedic Austin Hamilton, Firefighter/Paramedic George Gibson, Firefighter/EMT Madison Bennett, Firefighter/EMT Daniel Banks and PSCO Emergency Communications member, Anne Debolla, for their seamless delivery and professionalism.

The happy reunion included an exchange of gifts, the taking of photos and tours of the station for the Hartl’s older children Marquise II (6), Olivia (3) and Naomi (2). The Hartl family also brought along Theodore’s grandmother, Mindi Wade, and great-grandmother, Penny Green.

During the ceremony, County Commissioner Becky Troutman and Fire Chief Shawn Smith pinned the PCFR members and Debolla, with stork lapel pins.