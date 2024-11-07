8 Foot Wide By 20 Foot Deep Sinkhole Opens In Highland City Homes Front Yard

A sinkhole appeared in the front yard of a Royal Crest Drive home in Highland City yesterday. The same home experienced a sinkhole earlier this year.

Wednesday afternoon, homeowners called 9-1-1 when they noticed an opening near their driveway. The sinkhole is currently about 8 feet wide by 20 feet deep and is located on their lawn about halfway between the road and the home. Polk County Fire Rescue, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County’s Emergency Management and Roads and Drainage divisions responded. First responders cordoned off the sinkhole and monitored it for changes.

The sinkhole does not appear to be impacting the home’s foundation. Emergency officials explained to residents the decision to stay in the home or go elsewhere was up to them.

Director of Polk County Roads and Drainage Division, Jay Jarvis said, “We filled a sinkhole at this location back in January because the right-of-way was impacted. The new opening is essentially right next to the previous sinkhole. Anytime there’s an opening or sinkhole and you fill it, there is a possibility things can shift or reopen.”

Polk County is currently working with a geo-technical firm to assess the sinkhole in relation to the home and right-of-way, and to fill it in. The roadway remains open.

“Because of the recurrence and the proximity to the initial sinkhole, the county will address it,” said Jarvis.

The sinkhole that occurred in January was approximately 15 feet wide by 60 feet deep; The opening did encroach into public right-of-way, and in response, the county hired contractors to fill it with sand and clay.