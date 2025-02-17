Polk Sheriffs Office Searching For Two Suspects Who Reportedly Stole Two Black Swans & Swan Eggs

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two known suspects who have Polk County warrants for their arrests for stealing two black swans and swan eggs from the Highland Village neighborhood in Lakeland on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

At approximately 5:00 AM on February 13, the caretakers of the swans (Luna and Sturling) found them missing from the property and called deputies. PCSO Agricultural Crimes (Ag) detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

Thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen, Luna, Sturling, and their eggs were located safely in Miami-Dade County. PCSO Ag detectives retrieved the missing birds on Monday, February 17, 2025, and returned them home to Highland Village.

“I’m thrilled that these swans were quickly and safely found and will soon be back home. My sincere thanks to this member of the community for doing the right thing by reaching out to us upon discovering they had been stolen. We couldn’t accomplish these good outcomes without the support of outstanding citizens.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

PCSO agricultural detectives have identified Alfredo Casanova, age 29 of Homestead, FL and Jordan Montoya, age 27 and also of Homestead, FL as the thieves. They both have arrest warrants for felony burglary and grand theft for stealing the swans. We are actively searching for these suspects and encourage anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact our Ag detectives at 863-534-7205. Tips can be emailed to [email protected]. Alfredo Casanova was previously convicted of grand theft (and other charges) out of Monroe County, and spent over 2 years in state prison. Jordan Montoya does not have a criminal history in Polk County.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects and wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: