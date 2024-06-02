Two People Killed When Alleged “JoyRide” Goes Wrong On Hwy 98

Around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, the PCSO ECC received a 911 call regarding a single vehicle – 2018 black Porsche 911 – that had been traveling north on US Hwy 98 after leaving the “Wine Bar” lounge in Bartow when it left the roadway and crashed, ejecting both the driver and passenger. Both occupants were found deceased upon first responders’ arrival. The crash occurred just south of the intersection with Smith Lane.

According to the investigation thus far, the driver, 66-year-old Michael Price of Miami, was at the bar with a 54-year-old female, Johnnie Levin of Bartow, when they decided to leave and take a “joy ride” in the Porsche. A witness to the crash who was driving north on 98 at the time saw the Porsche approach from behind without headlights, and then suddenly exit and roll multiple times along the east shoulder of the road. The witness turned around and found the wreckage, then called 911. The Porsche was broken into several pieces. Excessive speed appears to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.