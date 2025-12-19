Eugenia Bohannon Glass | Dec 16, 1935 – Dec 12, 2025 | OBITUARY

Eugenia Glass

Eugenia Glass passed away peacefully four days prior to her 90th birthday.

Eugenia was born and raised in Haines City, Florida. As the only child of Ira and Vera Bohannon, she had fond memories of growing up on their small farm on Baker Dairy Road next door to her grandparents. Eugenia graduated from Haines City High School in 1953.

Eugenia was an accomplished pianist and organist. At the age of fifteen, she landed her first job as the organist at the First Baptist Church of Haines City. Eugenia continued to play for various churches, weddings, pageants, and recitals throughout her adult life.

Married in 1954, Eugenia soon became a homemaker with five children. Though her life revolved around them, she was still able to participate in the Silver Spurs Garden Club, the Women’s Club, the local Music Club, and other philanthropic organizations.

Eugenia later worked at Grenelefe as the conference sales manager for several years until opening a flower shop, Fleur De’Lis, at the Grenelefe Gas Plaza. She and her mother, Vera, Harriet Rust, and Sheila Parton were florists there for several years.

When offered a Catering Manager position for Sheraton Hotels in the Washington DC – Maryland area, Eugenia felt it was an opportunity too good to pass up. In 1985, at the age of 50, she closed the flower shop, and moved to Annapolis, MD. Her daughter, Megan, joined Eugenia after graduating from court reporting school a year later. From sailboats and blue crabs to museums and parks, Eugenia and Megan developed many fond memories of their time there together.

Eugenia returned to Haines City in 1995 to care for her mother. She resumed working for Grenelefe and playing the organ for the First Methodist Church. Eugenia retired from Grenelefe in 2013 and lived there until 2022, when health issues required her to live with her daughter and son-in-law in DeLand, Fl.

Eugenia loved her toy poodle, Patrice, and her cat, Kitty Duke. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, making floral arrangements, knitting, painting, and playing the piano and organ. Eugenia’s beauty, charm, resilience, and many talents were cherished by all who knew her.

Eugenia was preceded in death by her three oldest sons, Jay Rodney Glass, Joseph Kevin Glass, and Jeff Ernest Glass. She is survived by her son, Jere Charles Glass, her daughter, Megan Elise Glass Race (Bert Race), 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a family gathering graveside to celebrate her life at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City (to be announced later)