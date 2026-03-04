In Loving Memory of Edward “Rusty” R. Rutledge of Haines City

Edward “Rusty” R. Rutledge

August 29th, 1934 – February 26th, 2026

Edward R. “Rusty” Rutledge, 91, of Haines City, passed away on February 26, 2026, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 29, 1934, in Polk City to James Edward and Mary Jane Hancock Rutledge. He was a proud veteran who served for two years in the United States Army. He later worked for Coca Cola Foods as a refrigeration technician for 32 years, retiring in 1989 and he was a faithful member of Sycamore Baptist Church in Sycamore, GA.

Edward was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He raised beef cattle, collected coins, and took great pleasure in researching his family history. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Florida Gators, and President Donald Trump. He was known as a sociable, hardworking man who made friends easily and was admired for his warm and friendly spirit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary; son, Thomas Rutledge; and siblings, John W., James B., Abraham, Bobbie Jean, Wanda Sue, and Mary Edwina. Edward leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 69 years, Hazel Rutledge; children, Edward L. Rutledge and wife, Marsha, Karen Rutledge, and Robert Rutledge and wife, Theresa; sisters, Lavond, Ila Mae, and Ethel; nine grandchildren, Brian, Nancy, Jerod, Josh, Nicole, James, Britney, Edward, and Mara; and seven great-grandchildren, Jonathon, JJ, Wade, Oakley, Robbie, Malia, and Levi.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Loughman, FL.