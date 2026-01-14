In Loving Memory of Patricia Eileen Smith of Haines City

Patricia Eileen Smith

November 17th, 1947 – December 24th, 2025

Patricia Eileen Smith, 78, of Haines City, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at Lake Mariam Health and Rehab Center in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born on November 17, 1947, in Tiffin, Ohio, to John and Mary Loverich Myers. Patricia moved to Florida in 1985 from Cincinnati, Ohio, first living in Orlando for three years before settling in Haines City, where she made her home. She worked faithfully as an accountant for Cheryl Martin, CPA, until her retirement in 2015. Patricia was a devoted member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, Florida.

Patricia had a deep love for life and many interests that brought her joy. She enjoyed photography, bird watching, baking, reading, working on puzzles, and playing cards and board games. A talented musician, she loved playing instruments and singing. Patricia was an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan and cherished spending time outdoors hiking and walking. Her faith was central to her life, and she loved her church community and attending services. Above all, Patricia adored her grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with her family. She will be remembered as sweet, kind, loving, and compassionate, with a wonderful sense of humor and a positive outlook. A friend to all, she always had a listening ear and saw the good in everyone she met.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Myers; her siblings, Richard Myers and Kathleen Shaw; and her grandson, Andrew Castro-Smith. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 56 years, Tommie Smith; her children, Jennifer Castro and husband Reinel of Turlock, California, and Adam Smith and wife Michelle of Winter Haven, Florida; her siblings, Gina Kirkpatrick and husband Mike of Columbus, Ohio, Mark Myers and wife Mary of Charlotte, North Carolina, Greg Myers and wife Myrtle of Columbus, Ohio, Tom Myers and wife Diana of Larue, Ohio, Julie Tombs and husband Mike of Marion, Ohio, Dan Myers and wife Dorothy of Marion, Ohio, and Chris Myers and wife Linda of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Kalyn Smith (16) and Camden Smith (10); and her great-grandson, David Castro (16).

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 21st, 2026 at 10:00 AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, Florida. The family will be receiving friends at 9:00 AM.