In Loving Memory of Phillip Anthony Cuffe of Davenport

Phillip Anthony Cuffe

October 2nd, 1961 – December 6th, 2025

Phillip Anthony Cuffe, of Davenport, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2025, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 64 years old.

He was born on October 2, 1961, in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved to the states in the 1980s, before settling in Davenport, FL in 2005.

Phillip was proud to be a culinary cook with Norwegian Cruise Lines for nearly 10 years after obtaining his culinary degree. Phillip had a gift for connecting with people. He could make friends with anyone, anywhere, and was known for his generous spirit.

A devoted follower of Christ, Phillip was a faithful member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, where he was very active in the choir and volunteered regularly. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and he lived out his faith with humility and joy.

Phillip was a loving husband and proud father who believed deeply in the importance of family and worked hard to provide for the family. He valued faith, peace, education, and hard work, and he instilled those values in his children. Phillip is remembered as a loving man with a great sense of humor who loved to sing and who found joy in bringing people together.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Leida, as well as his sister, Cheryl Cuffe.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, June Cuffe; his son, Phillip Cuffe Jr; his daughter, Chelsea Peters, and her husband, Benjamin; his sisters, Marjorie Williams, Valerie Sterling, Sharon Gascott, Angela Cuffe, Theresa Williamson, Karen Rivera, and Donna Cuffe; and his brothers, Dr. Stafford Cuffe, Wayne Cuffe, Edwin Cuffe, Michael Cuffe.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 1 p.m. until the funeral at 2 p.m., all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City