In Loving Memory of Kevin Melton Chioma

Kevin Melton Chioma

October 29, 1956 — January 9, 2026

Kevin M. Chioma, age 69, passed away Friday, January 9, 2026. He was born October 29, 1956 in Avon Park, FL. Kevin was a Veteran in the US Army. He was a Railroad Safety Inspector for the Florida Department of Transportation. Kevin was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, a FFA Volunteer; Fort Meade High School Construction Academy and Former President of Polk County MADD chapter. He was preceded in death by his parents John & Norma Sue Chioma and his brother Kelly Chioma. Kevin is survivied by his wife Diann Chioma of Fort Meade, two daughters Shawna & Scott Whitener of Bartow, FL and Brittany & Omar Ochoa of Cherryville, NC, son Garry Chioma of Fort Meade, FL, three brothers David & Laura Chioma of Cocoa, FL, Vince & Kristin Chioma of Indian Harbour Beach, FL and Michael & Linda Collins of Sanford, FL, sister Debbie & Darryl Hicks of Sanford, FL, eight grandchildren Marshall, Ashley, Shelbie, Junior, Abigail, Landon, Emerson and Bowen three great grandchildren Enzo, Adalena and Jameson. Family will receive friends Friday, January 16, 2026 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Friday, January 16, 2026 at the First Baptist Church. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com