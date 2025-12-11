Expect Traffic Delays on Lake Hatchineha Road

Hatchineha Rd Construction

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Plan for traffic delays in both directions on Lake Hatchineha Road into 2026, according to Duke Energy. They are currently working near Sandhill Elementary School at Tyner Road.

Power crews are now replacing wooden poles with steel ones creating wait times going east and west. Law enforcement is in place to facilitate safe flow of traffic.

According to the Duke Energy website, “To help meet the growing energy needs of the communities we serve, we’re making targeted improvements to build a stronger, smarter and more resilient electric grid. One of those improvements includes upgrading wood poles along our transmission lines with steel poles. The new steel poles are 5 to 10 feet taller than the existing wood poles and will help increase reliability, including during severe weather.

General timelines for enhancements in the Haines City/Polk County area extend through 2026 and beyond, involving potential lane closures and local notifications for specific construction zones like areas near Lake Hatchineha. Expect taller poles, potential road disruptions, and crews working in the easement, all part of strengthening infrastructure against severe weather.