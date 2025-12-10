Lakeland Public Library Hosts Final Children’s Theater of the Year With a Grinchy Twist December 13

Lakeland Public Library Hosts Final Children’s Theater of the Year With a Grinchy Twist

Lakeland families are invited to wrap up the year with a festive afternoon of storytelling and fun as the Lakeland Public Library presents its final Children’s Theater program of 2025. This month’s performance brings the beloved holiday mischief of The Grinch to life in an interactive format designed to let kids step into the story themselves.

Children’s Theater is a unique, hands-on storytime experience where young participants become part of the performance—acting out scenes, engaging with the narrative, and enjoying the magic of live storytelling.

The event takes place Saturday, December 13th at 2 PM at the Lakeland Public Library. It is open to children ages 4 and older, and no registration is required.

Don’t miss out on a grinchly good time as the library closes out the year with holiday cheer and playful imagination!