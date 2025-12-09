PCSO: Paramedic and Patient Critical After Ambulance Hit at Hwy 27 and SR 544

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance that occurred at approximately 8:35 pm on Monday, December 8, 2025 on US Hwy 27 and SR 544/Lucerne Park Road in Winter Haven.

The ambulance, a 2019 Freightliner being driven by EMT Eryn Orduna, was traveling westbound on SR 544 out of Haines City, heading to Winter Haven Hospital with a patient on a gurney in the back. She had emergency equipment activated and as she approached a red light, slowed and looked both ways before entering the intersection. At the same time, a black Ford F450 pulling a trailer, driven by Yandy Baez (male), entered the intersection heading southbound at highway speed. The Ford struck the ambulance on the right front side, redirecting the ambulance approximately 60 feet southwest, where it came to a final rest on a grass shoulder of US Hwy 27. The F450 traveled 15 feet southwest and came to a final rest across the middle and outside lanes of southbound US Hwy 27.

Paramedic John Parris was in the back of the ambulance attending to the patient. He was thrown from his seat and suffered significant injuries. Both Parris and the patient were transported to a local hospital and remain in critical condition. Both drivers were also taken to local hospitals, Orduna has since been released and Baez is expected to make a full recovery.

Due to the investigation, southbound US Hwy 27 was closed for five hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.