73.9 F
Winter Haven
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Holly Jolly Hot Cocoa Party at Lakeland’s Medulla Resource Center December 6

32

Polk County Parks & Rec –

When: December 6, 2025

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Medulla Resource Center

Get into the holiday spirit at the Holly Jolly Cocoa Party — a festive event designed for families with young children! Enjoy a cozy celebration filled with holiday-themed activities, warm cocoa, cheerful music and joyful memories. It’s the perfect way to kick off the season with laughter, love and a little holiday magic.

Free Event, pre-registration required
Limited to 50 participants

Location:
Medulla Resource Center
1049 Parker Road, Lakeland

To RSVP, contact Jenna Carver at [email protected]
For more information, call (863) 647-4035

Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.