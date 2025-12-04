Holly Jolly Hot Cocoa Party at Lakeland’s Medulla Resource Center December 6

Polk County Parks & Rec –
When: December 6, 2025
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Get into the holiday spirit at the Holly Jolly Cocoa Party — a festive event designed for families with young children! Enjoy a cozy celebration filled with holiday-themed activities, warm cocoa, cheerful music and joyful memories. It’s the perfect way to kick off the season with laughter, love and a little holiday magic.
Free Event, pre-registration required
Limited to 50 participants
Location:
Medulla Resource Center
1049 Parker Road, Lakeland
To RSVP, contact Jenna Carver at [email protected]
For more information, call (863) 647-4035