City of Lakeland Presents its 45th Annual Snowfest December 6

LAKELAND, FL|The magic of the holiday season returns as the City of Lakeland proudly presents the 45th Annual Snowfest, one of our community’s most beloved winter traditions. Join us on Saturday, December 6, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror for an evening packed with snow, sparkle, and holiday cheer.

Hosted by the City of Lakeland’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department, Snowfest allows families to step into a festive winter wonderland right here in sunny Florida. Guests can enjoy a shimmering landscape of man-made snow, twinkling lights, seasonal décor, and joyful holiday music that brings the spirit of the season to life.



Admission is free with a canned food donation.This year, Snowfest continues its longstanding tradition of giving back by supporting Senior Orphans and Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). Both organizations provide essential services to elderly residents throughout Lakeland. Canned goods will be collected on-site, helping spread holiday joy to seniors in need this season.

Snowfest 2025 will also feature a full lineup of family-friendly activities and attractions, including:

Santa and Mrs. Claus – ready for photos and holiday fun.

– ready for photos and holiday fun. Santa’s Workshop – offering sweet treats and hands-on holiday crafts.

– offering sweet treats and hands-on holiday crafts. A book giveaway sponsored by the Junior League of Greater Lakeland.

sponsored by the Junior League of Greater Lakeland. An artisan market featuring local arts and crafts vendors.

featuring local arts and crafts vendors. Delicious food trucks serving festive bites and seasonal treats.

trucks serving festive bites and seasonal treats. Free train ridesfor kids throughout the evening.

Bring your family, bring your canned goods, and get ready to celebrate 45 years of snowy holiday magic in Lakeland!