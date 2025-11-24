Music of the Season Concerts Coming to Harrison School for the Arts

Lakeland, Florida – Harrison School for the Arts will welcome the community to its annual Music of the Season concerts on Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. inside the Harrison Theatre.

The event will feature holiday classics performed by the school’s choral and orchestra departments. Each year these performances draw large crowds, and the school encourages families to secure their seats early.

Reserved seating is available online only at harrisonarts.com/tickets. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. These concerts traditionally sell out, so advance purchase is strongly recommended.

Harrison School for the Arts is located at 750 Hollingsworth Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801.

This year’s Music of the Season is proudly sponsored by SouthState Bank, whose continued support helps make these community performances possible.