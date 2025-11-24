Davenport Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Annual Tree Lighting

The magic of the holidays is getting ready to shine in Davenport as the city prepares for its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. This beloved tradition brings the community together for an evening filled with music, cheer, and festive spirit.

The celebration takes place Wednesday, December 3rd at 6:30 PM at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 North Blvd W., Davenport, FL 33837. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to gather as the community lights up the night and officially welcomes the season.

Whether you come for the glow of the tree, the joyful atmosphere, or simply to kick off December with those you love, this event offers a warm and memorable way to start the holidays in Davenport.

Bring the family, soak in the season, and help make the night shine.