Milk & Cookies with Santa Coming to Bartow Public Library

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a little extra cheer! The Bartow Public Library is hosting Milk and Cookies with Santa on Saturday, December 6 at 10 AM, and families are invited to join the fun. Children will enjoy a festive story read by Santa himself, followed by time for photos, hands-on crafts, and of course—cookies.

Every family who attends will also receive a free book to take home and enjoy during the holiday season.

This event is open to all ages, and no registration is needed. Join the fun at 2150 S Broadway Ave, Bartow, FL—just bring your holiday spirit!