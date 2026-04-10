Bartow Ag Center Horse Arena Offers Rodeo-Ready Experience for Riders and Spectators

For those seeking a true rodeo-style experience in Polk County, the Bartow Ag Center Horse Arena provides a dedicated space for horseback riding and western-style events in a professional setting.

Located at 1702 U.S. 17 South in Bartow, the arena features a large, dirt-covered riding area designed to accommodate rodeos and equestrian activities. Spectators can take advantage of on-site bleachers, making it an ideal spot to watch events or enjoy a day at the arena.

In addition to the main arena, visitors will find a smaller grass riding area nearby, offering extra space for practice or more relaxed riding. The facility is situated in southeast Bartow, making it easily accessible for local residents and visitors alike.

Managed by Polk County Parks and Recreation, the arena is open to the public for horseback riding when it is not reserved for special events. Whether you’re an experienced rider or simply looking to enjoy a unique outdoor setting, the Bartow Ag Center Horse Arena delivers a welcoming environment for all skill levels.

For availability and event reservations, visitors are encouraged to check with Polk County Parks and Recreation before planning their trip.