Traffic Stop in Orange County Leads to Seizure of 46 Pounds of Marijuana

A routine traffic stop in Orange County turned into a major drug bust after troopers discovered 46 pounds of marijuana inside an SUV earlier this week.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was first noticed at the intersection of Conroy Road and Vineland Road on Monday afternoon. Troopers said the driver made an improper left turn, crossed multiple lanes, and disrupted traffic, prompting the stop.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Shuoliang Zhen, told troopers he didn’t have any identification and stated he was renting the SUV. Investigators noted that Zhen appeared visibly nervous, shaking and stuttering when answering questions. The passenger, 35-year-old Yi Wen Chen, sat rigidly and avoided eye contact.

A K-9 unit was brought in, and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the SUV uncovered three large boxes packed with vacuum-sealed bags, each holding about a pound of marijuana.

Both men were arrested on charges of cannabis possession and trafficking. Zhen is being held on a $30,500 bond, and Chen faces the same charges.