The Hispanic Leaders Network and The Young Pros Sports Foundation are proud to present the 2nd Annual Hispanic & Latin Cultural Festival in Dundee.

This vibrant celebration will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Dundee Community Center.

The festival promises an exciting afternoon filled with music, food, and fun for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy a lively DJ, a variety of food vendors, live entertainment, and a dedicated Kidz Fun Zone.

The event is designed to highlight and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Hispanic and Latin communities through music, cuisine, and community spirit.

Whether you’re looking to explore new flavors, enjoy festive performances, or connect with the community, this cultural festival is the place to be.

For sponsorship or vendor opportunities, contact Marisol at 863-440-1780. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate culture and community in Dundee!