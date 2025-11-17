Lakeland to Debut Its First Christmas Tree in Munn Park on Thanksgiving Night

This Thanksgiving, Downtown Lakeland is adding a brand-new tradition to the holiday season. On Thursday, November 27 at 6:00 PM, the city will light the very first Christmas tree ever placed in Munn Park—marking a milestone moment for one of Lakeland’s most beloved gathering spaces.

Families are invited to arrive early, as the park will start buzzing around 5:45 PM with festive music, holiday photo opportunities, and a cheerful pre-show atmosphere. When the clock hits 6:00 PM, the community will come together for a shared countdown as the tree bursts to life in brilliant lights.

Once the switch is flipped, visitors can wander the park, snap photos, and soak in the cozy holiday glow.

This free, family-friendly event takes place in the heart of Downtown Lakeland. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to settle in comfortably. Downtown parking garages and nearby street parking will be open—though arriving early will make the experience even smoother.

A new tradition is starting in Munn Park, and everyone’s invited to watch it shine.