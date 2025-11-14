Davenport Christmas Parade & Winterfest Set for December 13

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Davenport is getting ready to celebrate one of its most beloved traditions — the annual Christmas Parade and Winterfest!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 13, at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 North Blvd. W in Davenport. The festivities kick off with Winterfest at 4:00 p.m., offering fun activities, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Then, at 6:00 p.m., the highly anticipated Christmas Parade will light up the streets with dazzling floats, festive music, and plenty of holiday spirit.

This annual event brings the community together to share in the joy and excitement of the season. Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, you won’t want to miss this magical evening filled with lights, laughter, and holiday cheer in Davenport.