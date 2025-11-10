Fatal Lakeland Crash Involving Possible Lane Splitting Claims Life of 21 Year Old Rider

LAKELAND, FL On Saturday, November 8, 2025, emergency crews responded to a crash that tragically claimed the life of a Lakeland man after his motorcycle struck two vehicles on US Highway 98 South.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the crash occurred around 11:04 a.m. near the 700 block of US Highway 98 South. Investigators say 21 year old Blake Scott of Lakeland was operating a red Kawasaki motorcycle traveling North on US Highway 98 South just before the crash.

At the same time, a silver Toyota driven by 61 year old Lashaun Vernon of Port Saint Lucie was traveling north in the inside lane. A grey Jeep driven by 24 year old Kylie Russo of Lakeland was traveling north in the outside lane and was slightly ahead of the Toyota. 67 year old Tanegho Smith of Miramar was a passenger in the Toyota.

According to police, Scott began lane splitting between the two northbound vehicles. The motorcycle impacted the passenger side mirror of the Toyota driven by Vernon, then veered to the outside lane and struck the rear of the Jeep driven by Russo.

Lakeland Police Department patrol units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived quickly and provided life saving measures. Scott was transported by ambulance to Lakeland Regional Health. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced deceased at 5:29 p.m.

Neither Vernon, Smith, nor Russo sustained injuries during the crash.

Members of the Lakeland Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately two hours while evidence was collected and documented.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at [email protected].