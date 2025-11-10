Arrest Made in 2018 Murder of Lakeland Teen Rex Honors After Cold Case Review

LAKELAND, FL (November 10, 2025) – After more than seven years of unanswered questions, Lakeland Police detectives have made an arrest in the 2018 murder of 14-year-old Rex Honors IV.

According to Lakeland Police Department officials, Cold Case Investigators recently took a fresh look at the case. Using advances in technology along with new interviews, detectives were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest, bringing long-awaited closure to the Honors family.

The homicide happened on July 3, 2018. At approximately 4:22 a.m., Lakeland Police officers responded to a suspicious incident at 845 West Crawford Street. An older brother who was 21 years old at the time — told officers he had arrived home and could not locate his younger brother. Officers searched the property and located 14-year-old Rex Honors IV deceased in the backyard.

At the time of the murder, Tampa Patch News reported that the scene appeared unusual when the older brother arrived home. Patch described that “a table had been broken and the sliding glass door to the back yard was open.” When he walked outside, he found the teen dead in the yard. Family members at that time told Patch the boy had been shot.

Tampa Patch also reported that Rex had just completed seventh grade at Southwest Middle School and was remembered as a strong student who excelled in math and was known for his constant smile. The school posted publicly that they were “deeply saddened by the tragic death of our student,” noting that students and staff were heartbroken.

Friends and community members shared similar sentiments. Tampa Patch quoted former daycare teacher Tiffany Mann, who recalled the teen’s personality and childhood humor. “I still can’t believe that this sweet boy’s life was cut so short by the hands of someone else,” she said at the time.

Lakeland Police now say advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to analyze and compare evidence that was previously inconclusive. Detectives have not yet released the identity of the arrested suspect, pending formal court proceedings.

A press conference is scheduled to provide additional details:

Press Conference Information

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Lakeland Police Department – Community Room, 2nd Floor

Lakeland Police state they will release more information at that time, including investigative details that led to the arrest.

The Daily Ridge will continue to follow this developing story.