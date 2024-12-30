Haines City Police Arrest Man Charging Him With Attempted Murder After Domestic Situation Gets Ugly

HAINES CITY, FL – The Haines City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Tennessee Street within the city limits of Haines City.



On Sunday, December 29, 2024, at approximately 5:45 P.M., a 911 call was received from a homeowner, stating someone had been shot at their residence.

When officers arrived on scene, a 42-year-old Hispanic male was located inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Haines City officers initiated lifesaving efforts to stabilize him until he could be transported to a local hospital for medical care. At this time, the victim has serious injuries, but is expected to eventually recover.



At this point in the investigation, evidence suggests the suspect, Jervin Omar Mendieta Romero, H/M, 08/20/1984, and his former domestic partner of over 20 years, a 40-year-old Hispanic female, were going through a difficult separation. Throughout their separation (which occurred over four months ago), Mendieta Romero has been sending messages to

his ex-domestic partner, threatening violence and death, including a picture of him holding a firearm.

On Sunday, December 29th, Mendieta Romero informed the female he would be coming to her residence. Later that evening, around 5:45 P.M., Mendieta Romero knocked on the front door, but the occupants refused to answer the door.

Mendieta Romero then walked to the back of the residence, removed a screen, and entered the residence through a window. Once inside, Mendieta Romero confronted the residents inside, his ex-domestic partner and her new boyfriend. A verbal altercation ensued between Mendieta Romero and his ex-partner’s new boyfriend, at which point

Mendieta Romero pulled out a firearm and shot the male victim multiple times. The female was in the residence at the time of the shooting, but was not injured. In all, Mendieta Romero fired 5 shots, striking the victim in the hand, chest, shoulder, and grazing his head. During the onslaught of rounds he was firing towards the victim, the suspect managed to shoot off his own ring finger in the process. This caused the suspect to drop the firearm and flee the residence on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.



Officers from the Haines City Police Department, Lake Alfred Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office converged on the area to establish a perimeter to contain the dangerous suspect. With the assistance of Polk County Sheriff K-9 Reno and his handler Deputy Sheriff Giles, the suspect was apprehended hiding in some trees, within a mile

of the incident location.



Haines City Police have charged Romero with the following offenses:



Attempted first-degree murder