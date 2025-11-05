Out and Back Again: Man Returns to Jail Just 20 Minutes After Release

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office:

“I know this might be hard to believe but there are actually people in this world who like being in jail so much, they just find a reason to go back!! You know people like this guy, Kevin Berrios who either likes jail a whole lot or is just dumber than a box of rocks or should I say “rock!!”

It all began yesterday as Berrios was released from Ivey‘s Iron Bar Lodge at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon, and within 20 minutes he encountered Deputy Haney who was driving down Camp Road. Dep. Haney was on his way to bring someone else to jail, when Berrios, who was walking down the road, decided to throw a rock at Dep. Haney’s patrol car!! That’s right folks…in broad open daylight this guy decides to throw a rock at a Deputy driving a marked patrol car!!

You can probably guess how things went from there, as they were pretty close to the jail already, so Deputy Haney got out of the car and asked Berrios why he would throw a rock at a patrol car!! With no good reason as to why, one could only assume he wanted to go back to the Lodge and that’s exactly where he went!!

After Deputy Haney dropped everyone off at the jail, he brought his vehicle over across the street to Fleet to get a loaner, when he noticed a few other vehicles that appeared to be damaged by rocks!! General Crimes Unit Agent Dylan Cervenak was called to follow up with the investigation to see who could’ve possibly been dumb enough to do that type of criminal mischief!!

After reviewing the surveillance video, Berrios was observed exiting the jail, casually walking across the street to our Fleet Maintenance Building, and picking up some objects that he hurled towards 2 patrol cars!! After that he headed down Camp Road and made the even dumber decision to throw a rock at Deputy Haney’s vehicle!! In total he caused approximately $3,700 worth for damage to all of the vehicles.

So now Berrios finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place as he is back with his friends at Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge on No Bond!! While he is probably in a different bed, I can guarantee you he is still experiencing the same sorry accommodations and a one star dining experience!!

Hopefully while he’s in there he can figure out what not to do next time he gets out of jail, because the plan he had this time didn’t end very well for him!!

A big thanks to Deputy Haney and Agent Cervenak for another job well done!!

Sheriff Wayne Ivey”