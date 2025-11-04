RideSafe Fall Fest Promotes Family Fun and Bicycle Safety This Saturday

Get ready for a day full of fun and learning at the RideSafe Fall Fest, happening this Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM at Bonnet Springs Park.

Hosted by Lakeland Regional Health and Bonnet Springs Park, this free community event focuses on promoting bike safety for children while offering plenty of family-friendly entertainment. Kids can participate in hands-on activities that teach essential biking skills — including helmet fitting, bicycle inspection, and safe riding techniques — through interactive courses and demonstrations.

Along with the safety fun, guests can enjoy live music, a petting zoo from Hearts of Heaven Farm, games for kids and families, and a fall-themed photo opportunity.

The RideSafe Fall Fest builds on the success of previous Bike Rodeos, expanding the event into a larger fall celebration centered around family, fitness, and safety.

Bonnet Springs Park — 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd, Lakeland, FL

Saturday, November 8 | 10 AM – 1 PM

Free Admission