In Loving Memory of Lola Aileen Crump Smith

Lola Aileen Crump Smith

October 25th, 1926 – October 20th, 2025

Lola Aileen Crump Smith, 98, of St. Cloud, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 20, 2025, at Bridgeport Assisted Living Facility in Belle Isle, FL. She was born on October 25, 1926, in La Fayette, Georgia, to J.P. and Rosa Lee (Barron) Crump. Lola was a devoted homemaker, mother, and a faithful member of Shamrock Baptist Church in Haines City, FL.

Lola loved drinking coffee, reading, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, gardening, growing flowers, and baking sweets. She especially loved red roses and singing gospel music. Lola was loved by everyone who knew her—outgoing, sociable, and friendly, she had a special fondness for children and was known for always having a smile on her face.

She is preceded in death by her parents, J.P. and Rosa; her beloved husband of 51 years, Horace W. Smith; and her half- sister, Virginia Crump. Lola is survived by her children, Garry L. (Mary Carolyn) Smith, Gerald S. “Steve” (Cathie H.) Smith, Rebecca S. (William) Lassiter, and Michelle P. (Amir Jazayeri) Smith; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and thirty-seven great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. Following the visitation, a graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Davenport.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation to honor Lola C. Smith.