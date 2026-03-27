Hunter Lee Wright

December 9, 2007 – March 24, 2026

In Loving Memory of Hunter Lee Wright (“Nunner”)

December 9, 2007 – March 24, 2026

With broken hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Hunter Lee Wright, lovingly known as “Nunner,” who left this world far too soon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at just 18 years old.

Born on December 9, 2007, in Lakeland, Florida, Hunter was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him. He was only one month away from graduating, standing on the threshold of a promising future filled with dreams, purpose, and endless possibilities. Though his time here was brief, his impact was immeasurable.

Hunter was known for his vibrant spirit, kind heart, and unwavering faith. He had a deep love for Jesus and a passion for sharing that love with others. Whether through conversations, friendships, or the Bible studies he led with his friends, Hunter’s faith was a guiding force in his life and an inspiration to those around him.

He attended Lake Wales High School, where he proudly played lacrosse. A hardworking and determined young man, Hunter took great pride in earning and saving enough money from his job at Freddy’s restaurant to purchase his very first vehicle—a milestone he cherished deeply.

Hunter found joy in the simple and meaningful moments of life. He loved fishing whenever he had the chance, finding peace and happiness in nature. He was also eagerly anticipating becoming an uncle to baby Ezmae Ann, who will soon enter this world—a role he was so excited to embrace.

At home, Hunter shared a special bond with his beloved family dog, Riley (“Ry Ry”), who followed him everywhere and rarely left his side, even sleeping in his bed. Their companionship was a reflection of Hunter’s gentle and loving nature.

Hunter is deeply loved and will be forever missed by his father, Benjamin Wright; his mother, Rhonda Gibson; and his stepfather, Brandon Gibson. He leaves behind his cherished siblings: Baia Wright (16), Gracelyn Gibson (15), Benjamin Wright (14), Aria Wright (11), and Brantley Gibson (6), all of whom adored him.

He is also survived by his grandparents, Felicia and Kenny Gregory, and Rhonda and Bobby Wright, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and countless friends whose lives were touched by his kindness, laughter, and faith.

Though we grieve deeply, we hold onto the promise found in Scripture:

“The pain you feel now cannot compare to the joy that has yet to come.”

— Romans 8:18

Hunter’s life, though short, was filled with purpose, love, and light. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him, and his legacy of faith will continue to shine.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever our Nunner.

Service information will be posted once finalized.