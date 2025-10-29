SeaWorld Thrill Ride Turns Foul — Guest Suing Theme Park After Allegedly Being Knocked Unconscious by Duck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A SeaWorld Orlando guest has filed a lawsuit against the theme park after she was reportedly struck in the face by a duck while riding a roller coaster earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the guest, identified as Hillary Martin of Orange County, visited the park in March and decided to ride the Mako roller coaster. During the ride, a duck flew into the roller coaster’s path, hitting Martin in the face and knocking her unconscious, the lawsuit alleges.

Photo source SeaWorld Orlando

Martin’s lawsuit accuses SeaWorld of “creating a zone of danger” by operating a high-speed coaster close to a body of water, which she claims increased the likelihood of bird strikes.

The filing states that Martin sustained permanent physical injuries, incurred medical expenses, and continues to experience emotional distress as a result of the incident.

“Losses are permanent and continuing, and (Martin) will suffer in the future,” the lawsuit reads.

Martin is seeking more than $50,000 in damages. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has not listed the incident in its public database.

News first reported by News 6