Sheriff’s Office Identifies Victim in Deadly Train vs. Bicycle Incident

LAKELAND — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist and an Amtrak train Monday afternoon, October 27, on the CSX tracks that run parallel to US 92 near Eastside Drive.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey, deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:37 p.m. after receiving reports that a train had struck a man riding a bicycle on the tracks.

On Tuesday, PCSO released an update identifying the victim as 65-year old Joseph Gordon Evju of Lakeland (Editors Note: Initial information from PCSO was in error.)

Investigators determined that an Amtrak train traveling from Miami to Tampa, carrying 191 passengers, was approaching the crossing at approximately 77 miles per hour. The crossing arms were down and fully engaged.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vest maneuvered around the lowered crossing arms and entered the tracks. Detectives say he either did not hear or ignored the train’s horn just moments before the impact.

No passengers or crew members on the train were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.