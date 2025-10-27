New Roundabout and Other Traffic Improvements Planned on North Galloway Road in Lakeland

by James Coulter



A new roundabout is one of the many proposed traffic improvements planned for N. Galloway Road in Lakeland now that a construction contract has been approved by Polk County commissioners.



At their regular meeting on Tues. Oct. 21, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve a construction contract with Jax Paving Industries of Florida.



The contract will be for several traffic improvements planned for N. Galloway Road in Lakeland. These improvements include a new roundabout, along with street lighting, drainage, and the overall maintenance of traffic.



“The project will increase the safety of the intersection and will improve traffic congestion in the area,” wrote Ken Brush,Procurement Contracts Manager.



The project will cost an estimated $3,063,097.56 (which includes $145,861.00 added to the contract for allowance work), and is expected to be completed within 210 days (with allowance time for 31 days).



To help cover the costs of this construction, $1,063,098.00 will be transferred from the county’s Transportation Trust Fund.



Commissioner Martha Santiago commended county staff for their hard work and effort in moving this construction project forward.



Two residents spoke during public comments to thank commissioners for the proposed traffic improvements and for planning to manage potential stormwater runoff from the project.



David Brown voiced his support of the proposed roundabout because it would reduce traffic problems and accidents on that road, and he praised commissioners for addressing runoff that could have affected his property.



“I am here to thank you for the foresight to do it and the heart to bring it to pass,” he said.



Shannon Tuberville, who owns the parcel at the southeast corner of the proposed roundabout, also praised the project for improving traffic safety and for addressing potential stormwater runoff.



He had reached out to commissioners Bill Braswell and Becky Troutman on the subject, and he commended them for their effort in addressing his concerns and those of his neighbors.



“In my opinion, you did what you were elected by the people to do,” he said. “You were accessible, you were sensitive to my concerns, and you were solution-oriented. I can’t think of any better representation from my elected officials, and I truly mean that.”