Transformer Malfunction At Auburndale Facility Leads To Nearly 500 Gallon Oil Spill

By Carl Fish

A transformer malfunction at the Coca-Cola facility in Auburndale led to the release of approximately 486 gallons of transformer oil on Thursday morning, according to a pollution notice filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on October 23, 2025, when a TECO transformer experienced a mechanical failure. The oil spill was fully contained on-site, with no risk to nearby waterways or stormwater spillways, according to the report. The release was reported to the State Warning Point at 4:40 p.m. the same day.

Environmental remediation contractor ACT was hired by TECO to manage cleanup operations at the site, located at 705 Main Street, adjacent to Coca-Cola’s large bottling and distribution plant. The facility, one of Polk County’s major industrial employers, sits just south of Derby Avenue in Auburndale’s industrial corridor.

Officials confirmed that the release did not extend beyond the property and posed no public safety threat. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection classified the report as an initial notice under case number 20259116.

The Auburndale plant is operated by Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, which oversees beverage production and distribution across much of Central Florida.

Residents or environmental agencies seeking further information about the cleanup process can contact the Polk County TECO Environmental Response Line at (863) 219-1658.