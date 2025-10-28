Cyber Truck Rally & Light Show – Supporting Toys for Tots



Auburndale PD- Join us for an unforgettable evening of cars, lights, food, and community giving!

Date: Saturday, November 8th

Time: 4 PM – 7 PM

Location: 330 Denton Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823

The Auburndale Police Department, in partnership the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Auburndale Fire Department , is excited to host this family-friendly event with one mission: bringing joy through the Toys for Tots Foundation.

Entrance Fee: One new, unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

Event Highlights:

Cyber Truck Rally & Light Show

Food trucks

Meet and connect with local law enforcement & firefighters

Fun for kids and families—making memories while giving back

Attention Cyber Truck Owners!

Want to show off your ride and connect with other owners? We’re calling all Cyber Truck enthusiasts to bring your trucks and be part of the excitement. For details, please contact 863-965-2020.

Let’s light up the night, bring the community together, and most importantly—make the holidays brighter for children in need!

For more information: 863-965-2020